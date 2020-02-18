Baptist Health-Fort Smith is now providing gynecology, orthopedic and cardiology services in LeFlore County through a partnership with Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Jeffrey K. Evans, an orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Mark J. Fowler, a gynecologist; and Chasidy McAllister, a cardiology nurse practitioner; are accepting new patients at a satellite clinic located inside EOMC at 105 Wall St., in Poteau.

Evans is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who provides treatment for sports-related injuries, broken bones and fractures, arthritis and musculoskeletal pain. He can also provide joint replacement surgery of hip, knee or shoulder as well as non-surgical treatment of shoulder, knee and hip pain or stiffness. He has practiced orthopedics in the Fort Smith area since 1996.

Fowler earned his degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1996. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Armed Medical Center National Consortium in 2000. Before coming to Baptist Health-Fort Smith in 2016, Fowler practiced at Great River Medical Center in Blytheville. Fowler’s services include general gynecology, pelvic prolapse, incontinence and pelvic pain, menopause management and high-risk pregnancy.

McAllister will also begin seeing patients in need of a cardiology services and follow-up care in the Poteau area this month. McAllister has more than 20 years nursing experience and has worked closely with geriatric patients during her career at long-term acute care facilities and rehabilitation centers.

To make an appointment with any of these providers or to learn more about services provided, call (918) 635-3590.