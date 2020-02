The Southeast Arkansas College (SEARK) Board of Trustees will hold their bi-monthly meeting at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Welcome Center Board Room.

The agenda includes personnel actions, finance reports, and a report by SEARK President Steven Bloomberg. Updates will be given on the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) Reaffirmation of Accreditation and the Spring 2020 President’s Leadership Class, according to a news release.