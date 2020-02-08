A $25,000 cash only bond was set Friday for a Jefferson County man arrested on drug related charges.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Tyler Euseppi, 31, with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Vice and Narcotics Detective Jarrell Johnson reported that he was sent to the Saracen Casino Annex Thursday after security officers there contacted police about suspected drugs they had found in a wallet that had been turned in.

Euseppi was determined to be the owner of the wallet, which was found on the floor by a casino employee and turned in. Euseppi was detained until officers arrived.

The wallet reportedly contained packages of methamphetamine, cocaine and hydrocodine and the suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Records at the prosecutor’s office showed that Euseppi was convicted of drug related offenses in 2014 and has three counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver charges pending.