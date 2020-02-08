Return survey by Feb. 18

For residents of Hot Springs Village, adequate internet is a must-have as they use new streaming video services, do web searches for information, download information from the internet, participate in on-line education, or even use telephone services.

The HSV Property Owners Association and the Governmental Affairs Committee have been working with local and regional officials to secure grants and other possible funding to improve the community’s broadband (internet) services.

As part of those ongoing efforts, the GAC is distributing a survey to Villagers to better understand the level of services currently available within the Village, and to identify those areas without service.

Data from the surveys will be used by local and regional officials in state and federal grant applications, as well as by the POA and GAC as they work with local service providers, including AT&T and Suddenlink, to increase internet availability in the Village

The GAC is encouraging all residents to complete the survey. A link to the survey has been included in recent Village Digests and will be included again.

For those without access to the internet and on-line survey, written copies can be picked up at and returned to the Village Voice offices or Xplore Lakeside until Tuesday, Feb. 18.