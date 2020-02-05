Lucy Fry, the long-running gardening columnist for the Times Record, has retired.

Her last column appeared in late December 2019.

A replacement for the gardening column through Tribune News Service was offered to readers until recently. However, the newspaper's subscription to Tribune has not been budgeted to continue in 2020.

More Content Now, a partner with Times Record ownership, offers a monthly gardening column that is expected to be published in the Times Record Living section this month.

Other changes

• Sharon Randall, the California-based columnist who normally runs on Mondays in the Times Record Living section, will have her column moved to Wednesday. Her column is released on Monday and had been held for a week in the past. This is an effort to publish her column closer to the day it is released.

• "Captain Comics," a weekly column by Andrew Smith that has been offered in the Friday Living section, is a part of Tribune News Service and will be replaced this week with "Car Talk," with Ray Magliozzi. Ray and his brother Tom, who died in 2014, were the co-hosts of NPR's weekly radio show "Car Talk," where they were known as Click and Clack, the Tappet Brothers. Publishing rights to the "Car Talk" column by Ray are being purchased through King Features, a unit of Hearst.

• Letters to the editor that are evangelical in nature will be published in Religion Notes, which runs in the Living section on Fridays. Exceptions will be made with letters that address current political issues, such as a pro-life letter to the editor by Fred Coleman published Jan. 26. The letter with several biblical quotes addressed the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade case and coincided with the National March for Life in Washington, D.C.