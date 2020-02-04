The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed plans to widen U.S. 79 South of Pine Bluff between Couch Lane and Pinewood Drive in Jefferson County.

Residents may attend the meeting between 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 6300 U.S. 79 South.

The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments. The meeting will follow an open house format.

Details: Contact the ArDOT’s Public Information Office at 501-569-2000 or info@ardot.gov.

