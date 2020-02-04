Taylor Elementary School in the White Hall School District names its Students of the Month for January. Honorees include, front row from left: Alice Johnson, Paityn Norton, Eva Chavez, Joslyn Stevens and Jurnee Sanders; middle row from left: Maddie Lampkin, Au’Bree Chambers, Landen Ester, Ashlynn Collins, RayShun Tisdale, Paisley Wallace and Morgan Reece; back row from left: Parker Whitcomb, Allison Collins, Jami Collins, Bismeet Thind, Jaiden Carter and Dalen Carnes, and not pictured: Aryssa Brannan and Kali Gorman. The character word for January was TRUTHFUL. Special to The Commercial