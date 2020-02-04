The AU-BZ Chapter of the Arkansas P.E.O. Sisterhood International celebrated Founders’ Day with a luncheon at its January meeting.

The gathering was held at the Lakeside United Methodist Church. The chapter honored Katie Walt, a 63-year P.E.O. member, according to a news release.

This is the 150th anniversary of the society’s establishment at Iowa Wesleyan University at Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Dorothy Lockhart and Julia Ann Beckham prepared the meal assisted by hostesses Sharon Blankenship and Denise Davis.

The program activities were organized by Elaine Dial, Founders’ Day committee chair. The luncheon was a fundraiser for the chapter’s educational projects.