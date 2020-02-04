The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers sewed cot sheets to assist the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Kids First.

UAMS Kids First is a developmental day treatment clinic specializing in children with developmental and special needs, according to a news release.

Jo Ann Carr, Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Community Service chairwoman, was in charge of this project.

All six clubs (Camden Road, Grace Willing Workers, Heart-N-Hands, Lunch Bunch, New Horizons, and Willing Workers of White Hall) participated in this project.

In addition, the public was invited to assist and several interested women helped sew the cots. Participants cut, ironed, added stabilizers and sewed large and small cots for the center. Forty-five small and 42 large cots were presented to the center.

