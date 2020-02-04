Altheimer Branch Library will hold a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

The Altheimer library, a branch of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson Library System, reopened in December after renovations.

Features include new flooring, paint, blinds, and lights; a new teen section with two dedicated teen computers and extra seating; educational and entertaining games for children; and computers for adults, according to a recent news article.