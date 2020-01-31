Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office served the owners of Saracen
Cinema 8 with an eviction notice Jan. 17. Court records obtained by The Commercial
show that Vu evicted Steven Mays Jr., chief operating officer, of Saracen Cinema 8, for
failure to pay rent and comply with the rental agreement.
“They don’t pay me,” Vu said of Mays and Okorie Ezieme, Saracen Cinema 8 chief
financial officer. “The electricity is too much [and] they don’t pay me nothing.”
According to Vu, electricity at Saracen Cinema 8 exceeds more than $7,000 a month. She
claims the electricity is just one fee she’s been forced to pay with no help from the
owners.
“I had to spend $1.2 million that I put over there…,” Vu said. “I had to pay the taxes and
everything. They pay me nothing. It’s a violation.”
According to documents, Vu alleges she has an agreement with the tenants to pay her
37% of their gross sales. But, she says Mays and Ezieme did not report their income.
Additionally, she told the court that rent listed as $2, 141.50 was past due for the months
of November and December.
“If I would like to keep my mall open a little bit longer, I have to shut down the movie
theater,” she said. “I don’t have money to support it [and] the mall. Electricity is too
much and they pay me nothing.”
Mays denies the allegations insisting that they’ve taken care of their obligations as it
relates to their rental agreement with Vu.
“We’ve paid her based on our agreement,” Mays said. “So, if you sign a deal that you
don’t read, then that’s on you. She’s been getting over on people for a lot of years on a
bad deal and they have to deal with it.”
Back in July, Vu sold Pines Cinema 8 for an undisclosed amount to Mays and Ezieme
after operating the business solo for a few years following Carmike Cinemas lease with
The Pines Mall ending in Jan. 2016. Under her ownership, complaints of unsanitary
conditions and allegations of showing patrons pirated films were reported. Vu denied all
accusations.
“We know [that] since the beginning of the process that there have been a long list of
violations on her part,” said Mays declining to explain the violations in detail. “We have
upheld our obligations.”
Pines Cinema 8 reopened as Saracen Cinema 8 in Sept. 2019 after parts of the 900-seat
theater were renovated. During its temporary two-month closure, Mays and Ezieme
enlisted help to remove an infestation of roaches along with making aisles inside one
theater handicap accessible, adding extra lighting, replacing movie screens with digital
projectors, getting ceiling leaks fixed and remodeling the concession stand.
When Vu was running the theater, she says she had additional money to cover costs
related to operating The Pines Mall. She also said that when Carmike Cinemas had a
lease on the property, she didn’t have issues with receiving payments per the terms of the
contract. Vu could not provide The Commercial with an exact amount of how much
Mays and Ezieme owe her other than it was “a lot.”
If the theater remains open, Vu fears she will have to close the mall down in 30 days.
“I rather shut down the movie theater, because if I want my mall to stay open a little bit
longer or another year, I have to close,” she said adding she was broke. “I’ll have to shut
off everything, because I won’t have money to pay for everything.”
Despite Vu’s allegations, Mays believes she’s “playing the victim.” The two will have to
appear in court regarding the affidavit of eviction. A court date has not been set yet. But,
Mays contends that he has nothing to worry about since his “contract is solid.”
“If she had these situations going on where she wasn’t able to hold up her side of the
agreement then we wouldn’t even invested our time and money into this venture,” he
said. “But, we are upholding our part of the agreement and we will continue to do so.”