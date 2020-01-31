County officials have clarified statistics in question in the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee study, but some still question the context behind the information presented.

The Goldman Associates study cites a 71% parole and probation revocation rate for prison admissions in Arkansas — 17% for probation and 54% for parole, according to a 2018 Council of State Governments Justice Center assessment. Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor in a text message to the Times Record Thursday said he "would be surprised" if the information in the study was for inmates only sentenced for revocations.

"Many — I would guess most — of that number were also sentenced on new charges," Tabor said in the message.

The Goldman Associates study was initiated by Sebastian County officials "for the Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating (Committee) to help reduce beds and cost and to foster rehabilitation," according to an official statement. Goldman Associates personnel initially presented the statistic in question at a Jan. 21 meeting, prompting response from Tabor, state Rep. Cindy Crawford and Arkansas Community Corrections official Jerry Bradshaw at a Jan. 28 meeting.

Tabor at the meeting Tuesday said Arkansas wasn't mentioned anywhere in the report presented at the Jan. 21 meeting and the recommendations that came from it. The information was initially drawn from a Neil L. Sobol article "Charging the Poor: Criminal Justice Debt & Modern-Day Debtors Prisons, 75 MD. L. REV., supra note 1 at 510-10." It was thought that "MD" referenced Maryland.

Hudson on Thursday sent a follow-up memo for the Committee meeting Tuesday stating Mark Goldman of Goldman Associates reviewed the reference in question.

Tabor still questioned the context of the 71% statistic in light of his experience in the criminal justice system. He said the inmate's sentence including the parole or probation revocation likely ran concurrently with a new sentence containing a felony conviction.

He also said circuit judges, who handle all felony cases in Sebastian County, are not involved with parole revocation.

"They either waive or have a hearing with a hearing officer not associated with the courts," Tabor said in another text message.

Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion on Wednesday said any discussion on the study is "probably premature" until Goldman Associates begins to draw conclusions based on local data submitted for the study. He said the Sheriff's Office, the Fort Smith Police Department, the county IT department and others submitted data for the study.