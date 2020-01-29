"Rome is not burning in Fort Smith, Rome may have been burning when you were having a lot of overflows but you've built a lot of capacity, you put a lot of money in your system." Attorney Paul Calamita out of Richmond, VA, stated when speaking to the Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The only item on the agenda for Tuesday's Board of Directors study session was an update on what Fort Smith is doing with the wastewater consent decree. To provide this update, the city brought in Calamita who specializes in working with cities to comply with or modify their consent decrees.

According to Calamita, there are 400-700 active consent decrees in the United States right now and he is working to modify seven of them, one of which is Fort Smith's. Calamita has been in consent decree law for 30 years and has worked on about 40 decrees total.

In his opening comments, Calamita complemented how well the City of Fort Smith "anted up to the consent decree." His main point throughout the study session was that Fort Smith was unique in how intensely they started to take strides to raise funds in order to comply with what the consent decree demanded. The 167% rise in sewage rates over three years, while unprecedented, were in line with what was necessary for the city to be able to fund all the repairs. Even with this raise in rates, Calamita pointed out that Fort Smith remains on par with other cities that have a population over 50,000 people.

"It was a really a significant commitment of good faith in meeting your moral and legal consent degree requirements," Calamita stated in reference to this rate increase.

Calamita then explored the financial burden this decree on the City of Fort Smith. Likening the consent decree to Mount Everest where Fort Smith "ran up to base camp that you thought was the financial summit and you realize now that there's another peak." Due to this heavy financial burden, he suggested pushing back on things that do not make sense for the city to carry out. This would mean going back to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and asking for a modification to the consent decree.

As far as he sees it, there are four options going forward. The first would be to allow the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be victorious and therefore potentially hit the city with more fines and even higher sewage rates. Another option was to negotiate for more time. Calamita pointed out that the 12 years Fort Smith was given was one of the shortest time frames he has seen. The third option was to ask for a little more time with completing most of the required changes. The final option is to take the EPA to court and ask the court to modify the decree.

Two big issues this decree addresses are adding more storage capacity so that there is a negligible amount of overflow and fixing defects in the pipes. While the capacity has significantly increased over the past five years, there are still several pipes in need of fixing. This is where the National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO) rating system comes into play.

Currently, the EPA wants Fort Smith to replace all defective pipes within three years of discovery no matter what. NASSCO's rating system takes budget, likelihood of failure, and total impact into account so that the city can prioritize fixes in accordance with the funds available rather than wasting funds on pipes that are less likely to impact highly trafficked areas.

City Administrator Carl Geffken will travel to Dallas on Wednesday to speak with the Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. This meeting is an effort to approach the EPA to discuss options for the City of Fort Smith regarding modifications to the consent decree.

The consent decree currently allows the city to request relief on the criteria based on the fact that it the decree is costing the city more than 2.5% of its median annual income. Fort Smith presented such a request, but the DOJ responded with a number less than 2.5%. The decree only allows for one request and if that fails, there can be no second chance. After the city went back and forth with the DOJ, Geffken believes Fort Smith is still above 2.6% and is therefore eligible for some leeway with the decree itself.

According to Calamita, the running start the City of Fort Smith has a good position for bargaining for modifications on the consent decree.