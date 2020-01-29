The Dollarway School District recently honored Carmon Bell, first grade teacher, and Kerri Lee, third grade teacher at James Matthews Elementary School.

The educators received rewards for outstanding work using the Positive Behavior Incentives and Supports (PBIS) program, according to a news release.

PBIS is a behavior management system for students. It is a way for schools to encourage good behavior by teaching students about behavior in the same way that academic subjects are taught, according to the release.

The two teachers received tickets to a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football game Oct. 26.

Bell has been a first grade teacher for 14 years in the district.

“I feel that PBIS has boosted the school culture in a positive way and the students are always trying to do their best to get the acknowledgement from not only their teachers but also the administrators,” Bell said.

Lee has been teaching three years.

“As a math teacher, it is really exciting to see the students counting Cardinal bucks (incentives for good behavior) and the effort the students put into keeping up with them,” Lee said. “They are learning how to count money, which will help them in the future.”