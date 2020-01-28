A rare bipartisan passing in the House and Senate took place on Jan. 16. More than a year after President Donald J. Trump threatened to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the start of drafting the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Congress sent the new bill to the president's desk for signing.

In a time of partisan disagreements, the USMCA vote brought a sigh of relief for the American people who keep an eye on Washington. The president is set to sign the bill into law Wednesday and replace NAFTA, according to Arkansas delegation staff members.

Both Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton strongly supported this agreement because of its importance to trade in Arkansas. Boozman commented, "It will provide Arkansas's agricultural producers, workers and businesses with much needed certainty, so they can continue to be competitive well into the future."

After the vote, Tom Cotton said, "The USMCA doesn't just improve market access for our state's agricultural producers and small businesses--it also makes Arkansas workers more competitive with their Canadian and Mexican counterparts."

Canada and Mexico are Arkansas's top two trade partners which means this trade agreement is vital for the state. Boozman wants Arkansas to "continue to be competitive well into the future."

According to Melvin Torres, director of Western Hemisphere trade at World Trade Center Arkansas, there have been 26 years of consistent growth from Arkansas to Canada and Mexico. Torres anticipates this growth to continue with the signing of USMCA.

The House of Representatives passed this agreement in December 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed with the president this plan is better than NAFTA. While the two agreements are similar, there are some key differences.

The key differences include a boost in automobile manufacturing, strengthening labor laws, allowing more market access for dairy farmers, environmental protections and updating NAFTA for the digital age. Such differences, officials say, allow imports and exports to have more financial support from the United States as well as put contingency plans in place for sewage or oil spills that impact another North American country.

By updating NAFTA to the digital age, USMCA also takes advantage of technology that was invented in the past 26 years and use that for trade deals within the North American continent.