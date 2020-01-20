The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas awarded $3,467,872 in annual grants for 2020, including several in Southeast Arkansas. The grants will fund 40 initiatives in 23 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, according to agency’s website.

The 2020 grants in the Southeast Arkansas region include:

• University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) ($139,000) – The Strengthening Program seeks to provide enhanced clinical lab environments for more than 24 nursing students attending UAPB. Funding is for the purchase of the clinical lab equipment and supplies. The presentation was made Jan. 15 and participants included UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander; Shawna Hughey, interim chairperson, UAPB Department of Nursing; and Rebecca Patillo, regional executive for South Arkansas, Blue Cross Blue Shield.

• Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Pine Bluff ($16,178) – The CrEATe Lab Program will help families in Jefferson County to turn knowledge of dietary choices into meals that they will enjoy and can afford, by offering a nutrition-based, hands-on cooking series.

• Southeast Arkansas College (SEARK), Pine Bluff ($7,700) – The SEARK College Food Pantry will provide assistance to food-insecure students and their families.

• Mainline Health Systems, Dermott ($54,677) – The Diabetic Retinal Assessment Compliance Program will increase the compliance rate of retinal exams by 50% within the diabetic population in Southeast Arkansas, by purchasing seven RetinaVue cameras.

• Boys & Girls Club of Phillips County, Helena-West Helena ($45,382) – The Reducing BMI in Phillips County Youth Program will encourage healthy lifestyles, using the Triple Play Wellness Program and the Recreational Sporting Development Program.

• Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Lake Village ($115,075) – The Youth Mental Health First Aid Program will train 30 individuals as instructors to improve youths’ access to mental and behavioral health resources in 12 south Arkansas counties.

• McGehee Hospital ($150,000) – The Expanding Chronic Care Management (CCM) Program will deploy an expanded CCM team by hiring one nurse and one administrative assistant to serve 300 patients in Southeast Arkansas who have chronic health conditions.

• University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) ($150,000) – The Weevil Save AR Students Program will enhance the UAM Simulation Laboratory by adding simulation equipment, laboratory furnishings, manikins and first-aid responder training equipment.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield established the Blue & You Foundation in 2001 as a charitable foundation to promote better health in Arkansas. Since then, it has awarded more than $36 million to nonprofits and governmental agencies for 1,922 health-improvement programs in 248 communities and in all 75 counties, according to the website.

“Our grants this year went to programs throughout the state that address issues and needs that organizations have identified as important to their communities,” said Patrick O’Sullivan, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “These include physical and mental health programs for all ages, opportunities to participate in exercise and good nutrition and building the future medical workforce that will care for all our citizens.”

The Blue & You Foundation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serves the state of Arkansas and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Details: https://www.bcbs.com/press-releases/blue-you-foundation-awards-34-million-grants-improve-health%09.