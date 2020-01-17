Arkansas Department of Transportation maintenance work began on Tuesday to repair damage beneath the Park Avenue overpass where it crosses I-540 south between Exit 6 and Exit 8. According to ARDOT Public Information Officer Danny Straessle, the damage is the result of “a truck pulling a trailer with a backhoe on it."

"I don’t think the arm was down all the way and it impacted the beam of the bridge," Straessle said. "This actually happens on a much more frequent basis than you would think.”

Repairing the damage requires superheating the beam and bending it back into shape, a process the maintenance crews have a lot of experience doing.

Travelers should be aware of potential minor traffic delays due to alternating lane closures on I-540. Traffic exiting to and from Grand Avenue will also be affected. Weather permitting, crews will alternate lane closures of a single lane between the inside and outside southbound lanes between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. every Monday through Thursday. Width restrictions will also be put in place on the overpass until work is completed, which ARDOT anticipates will take three weeks.

ARDOT would like to remind drivers to exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

Straessle said, “Don’t wait until the last second to merge; merge when the signs instruct. Observe any and all signs. We encourage motorists to slow down when they’re in a work zone. When driving in a one lane work zone, you have a slimmer margin for error.”

He also reminds drivers about phone usage. “There is a state law that you can’t use a cellphone in a work zone.”

Act 738, which went into effect July 24, 2019, prohibits drivers under the age of 18 from using a cell phone, or a hands-free device. Drivers who are 18, 19 and 20 may use a hands-free device while driving.

Drivers of all ages are prohibited from using a cell phone while in construction zones with workers present, or in school zones during school hours when students are present.

Fines for a first offense range from $25 to $250, and from $50 to $500 for a second offense. If the driver is in an accident or collision, the fines shall be doubled.

Straessle’s advice is, “Slow down, be patient. We’ll return I-540 back to normal as soon as possible.”

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.