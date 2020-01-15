GREENWOOD — Mady Cartwright made a steal near midcourt and quickly passed to Shea Goodwin, who dished to Ally Sockey for the fast-break layup.

It was the common theme for the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night as they put up 44 points in the first half and ran away to a 76-29 win over Russellville at H.B. Stewart Arena.

The win started a string of three-straight home, Tuesday games for Greenwood (11-4, 1-1 5A-West) and squared the Lady Bulldogs’ 5A-West record after a 69-62 loss at Little Rock Christian on Friday.

Greenwood’s relentless defensive pressure spurred the Lady Bulldogs on from the start — forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets for three quarters.

“That’s what we try to work on the most,” Greenwood head coach Clay Reeves said. “We play a lot of kids and have really good depth so we try to make it an up-tempo game with our defense. We get a lot of offense out of our defense.”

Greenwood forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter on the way to a 19-11 advantage, nine more in the second quarter on the way to a 44-22 lead at the half and then six turnovers in the third quarter for a 64-27 lead to invoke the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule for the fourth quarter.

Cartwright’s steal and pass to Goodwin that led to Sockey’s layup with 6:36 left in the first quarter had Greenwood rolling and leading, 28-13, during the midst of a 9-0 run.

“Every night we play, different people lead us in different categories,” Reeves said. “I think that’s the strength of our team. We have the numbers, and everybody can bring something to our team. Different nights it’s different players.”

Greenwood also had an 8-0 run in the first quarter, but it was a 14-0 run in the third quarter that put the game away.

“We came out and played well in the third quarter,” Reeves said. “We were 22 ahead at the half, which in this league is not enough most of the time, but our kids came out and were really focused the third quarter. We kept the intensity and increased it from the first half.”

Goodwin’s 3-pointer started the run. Jaelin Glass followed with a fast-break bucket, Goodwin hit Kinley Fisher for another fast-break layup. Harley Terry added two free throws, Goodwin buried another trey, and Sockey capped the spurt with another fast-break layup to push the Lady Bulldogs up, 62-24, with 3:19 left in the third quarter.

“I feel comfortable with all of our kids shooting in the areas where their strengths are,” Reeve said. “It makes it easy for me, offensively, just get it to the open person because we’re not trying to get it to a specific person.”

Fisher led Greenwood with 19 points with Glass scoring nine, and Goodwin and Sockey each adding eight for the balanced Lady Bulldogs, who had 12 player score it he game.

Gracie Campbell came off the bench to lead Russellville (6-7, 1-1) with 10 points.

RUSSELLVILLE 75, GREENWOOD 46



BOYS – The Cyclones wiped a one-point first-quarter deficit with a 9-0 run to open the second quarter on the way to the win.



Russellville (12-4, 2-0 5A-West) also had an 10-0 run later in the second quarter, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Spencer Terry, and led 36-21 at the half.



The Cyclones were 7-of-11 shooting in the third quarter and increased their lead to 56-31 heading into the fourth quarter.



Greenwood (3-12, 0-2) led, 13-12, after a quarter on Evan Bartlett’s bucket to end the quarter.



Terry led Russellville with 15 points, all on treys. Taelon Peter added 12 points, and Trye Allen 10.



Braden Stein and Caleb Ligon each scored 10 points for Greenwood.

Alma 74, Siloam Springs 57

BOYS — Cejay Mann had 25 points to pace Alma to a 74-57 win over Siloam Springs in 5A-West play Tuesday.

Austin Cluck had 17 for the winners (9-6, 1-1).

Alma 37, Siloam Springs 33

GIRLS — Lydia Mann scored 20 points to power Alma to a 37-33 win over Siloam Springs Tuesday.

Hillarie Mata and Zoie Mcghee had nine and six for Alma 9-6, 1-1.