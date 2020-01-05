A Fort Smith man who in 2019 was given suspended imposition of sentence after shooting three people before turning 18 was arrested Friday following an alleged shooting at Allied Gardens Estates.

Jerry Garcia was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony-terroristic act and felon-in-possession of a firearm. He was arrested with Antonio Rene Estupinian of Fort Smith and a juvenile, after police allegedly found bullet holes in a silver Nissan Acura and a residence at the apartment complex in the 5200 block of Johnson Street after midnight on Monday.

Estupinian was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance and an unspecified warrant outside of Sebastian County as well as the three terroristic-act counts.

The owner of the vehicle that was shot told Fort Smith police he was talking to a coworker and her boyfriend didn't like it. He also said he was driving back from Taco Bell after midnight Monday and was followed by a blue Mazda, according to a Police Department news release.

Police found bullet holes in the Acura and one bullet hole through a window, bathroom wall and bathroom door and into a bedroom in the apartment complex, the release states.

Estupinian and Garcia were held Saturday afternoon on $53,750 and $50,000 bonds, according to arrest records. Details on the juvenile's arrest and suspected offenses were not available Saturday.

Garcia in May 2019 was convicted of aggravated assault after shooting three people in the leg in December 2018. He was 17 at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult in the incident.

Garcia's suspended imposition of sentence for the 2018 shooting runs concurrently with his sentence for felony drug charges, which stemmed from marijuana and paraphernalia police found following the shooting. He was ordered in his guilty pleas to pay more than $5,000 and was prohibited from contact with the three victims.

Offense after suspense

Garcia allegedly committed a violent crime after his sentence for another one, but other suspects in recent years have committed high-profile offenses after they were released from the Detention Center on signature bond.

Marcus Jerome Collins of Memphis was released from the jail on signature bond for a felony theft of firearm by receiving booking that stemmed from his interview as a possible suspect in a double homicide July 26, 2018 in Fort Smith. A warrant was issued for this offense on July 30 after he had bonded out of jail.

Police in August 2018 announced a warrant had been issued for Collins on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and aggravated residential burglary in the incident. Memphis police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Collins on Sept. 10 — 46 days after his interview.

Collins in May 2019 was sentenced to 40 years for his murder, kidnapping and burglary offenses plus six years for his theft by receiving offense.

Malik Monte Mitchell of Fort Smith was released from jail on Jan. 13, 2018 for misdemeanor unauthorized use of vehicle and failure to pay fine offenses. Mitchell after his release committed two aggravated robbery offenses.

Mitchell was later sentenced in Sebastian County Circuit Court for his two robbery offenses and a felony petition to revoke bond warrant.