A patrolling Hot Springs Village Police Department officer who stopped a pickup truck for having expired registration late on Christmas Eve led to two Villagers being picked up on felony Saline County warrants.



Dec. 20

After responding to an Alginet Lane disturbance at 12:53 a.m., a man said his former wife had been drinking and had hit him in the face. She admitted drinking, but said she did not recall hitting her former spouse. Police found no marks on the complainant. Police have responded to a number of recent domestic disturbance calls to the residence.

A black Toyota Rav4 reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate and sped on Balearic Road at 9:01 a.m.

A small white dog was reportedly loose near the intersection of DeSoto Boulevard and Ponce de Leon Drive at 2:34 p.m.

A Villager told police a tree limb fell on his vehicle’s roof on Huesca Way at 3:03 p.m. Damage: $1,500 to roof. The trimmers said they tried to flag down the motorist before it fell.

A Cevico Lane resident told police someone apparently slit a newly delivered package’s shrink wrap, but did not open the package, around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses saw a small silver vehicle in the area at the time. The recipient wanted to warn neighbors to be alert.

In a scam, a Villager called a number after an internet pop-up ad said the computer had a virus. A woman with an Asian Indian accent successfully got the victim to buy $4,000 in gift cards, and to share the confidential owner’s information. The report said the scammer froze the computer.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.



Dec. 21

An officer told a complainant’s ex-husband to quit calling.

A German shepherd was reportedly loose on Arias Way at 10 a.m. It was in its home when an officer arrived.

At a purchaser’s request, an officer verified a South Badalona Drive package had been delivered to the wrong house, and verified the recipient’s identity. The purchaser did not want to simply pick up the mis-delivered package, to prevent any misunderstanding.

3 young dogs that were loose on DeSoto Boulevard near the DeSoto Family Recreation Center were picked up after 12:37 p.m. and taken to the animal shelter shelter. The report said the dogs did not appear to be well cared for, and nearly caused a wreck.

After a Villager complained of receiving repeated harassing calls, including the receipt of an obscene photo, an officer called the number. No one answered, but the officer immediately received a call from the number. The caller hung up when the officer spoke. The report said the officer requested a prosecutor’s subpoena to determine the phone number’s owner.

Using a dating app, a Villager met someone who presented herself or himself as an adult woman from Memphis, and who said she was visiting Little Rock. The Villager invited the woman to the Village and called the gate to allow her in, but no one showed up. He later received a call from a man claiming to be the woman’s father, claiming the Villager had contacted an underage girl and he had notified law enforcement. A subsequent caller wanted money from the Villager. The report said the callers who threatened the Villager had spoofed the Little Rock Police Department’s phone number, and that department was investigating. Village police made screen shots of the Villager’s texts that showed the non-resident presented herself or himself as an adult woman.

An officer and Garland County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the Highway 298 area around 8:58 p.m., but found nothing.



Dec. 22

Police responded to keep the peace at an Alginet Lane home around 3:05 p.m., but the California man had already left. He was found walking on DeSoto Boulevard toward the West Gate, and received a courtesy ride to McDonald’s.



Dec. 23

A silver car reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 6:18 p.m.

A Villager received a scam call saying he would receive free satellite TV service because he was a retired phone company employee, but would need to pay $8 for taxes on the TV service. The caller received the victim’s personal identity information.



Dec. 24

After a patrolling officer stopped a Chevrolet Avalanche on DeSoto Boulevard at Diamante Drive for having a license that expired in May 2019, Bradley Shawn Bigler, 20, was picked up on a felony Saline County failure-to-appear warrant related to a forgery charge. He said a friend, Marsha Ann Nicholson, 51, could drive the truck, so an officer drove to a Redondo Trace home around 11:58 p.m. to see if she would drive it. It was found that she had a related felony warrant and was taken to the East Gate, where a Saline County Sheriff’s Department deputy took her to jail. A Village officer drove Bigler to jail, where he was also cited for driving with expired vehicle registration. Bigler allowed another man to pick up the truck. At 10:49 p.m. at the West Gate, yet another man was seeking to enter the Village to see someone else at the same home. He said the only phone at the home belonged to one of the arrested individuals, and the guest was denied entry. Saline and Village officers recently had attempted to serve a felony warrant related to the case, but no one had answered the door at that time.

When police arrived at a home, a Villager ran out his back door to a nearby friend’s Vaqueria Lane home and hid under a deck around 3:30 p.m. The suspect’s dog was in the friend’s home, but the man said he had not seen his friend that day, and could not explain how the dog came to be in his home. The suspect was later found hiding under the deck and was picked up on misdemeanor Garland County warrants.