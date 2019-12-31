The Fort Smith Information and Technology Services has increased its budget over the last several years to protect the city from a digital attack and provide continuity within IT systems.

Russell Gibson, department director, said at the Nov. 22 budget hearing the department has what it needs to ensure there’s not a significant risk of a “breakdown or takedown,” as Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said, of the systems.

Gibson said the department has already begun implementing cybersecurity measures, including two-factor authentication for logins.

In the budget, there is also $19,000 allocated for a cybersecurity testing and training service called KnowBe4.

“They’re actually going to phish test our users,” Gibson said. “They’re going to send phony emails and those who fail will go through remediation.”

The program is designed to be a part of the on-boarding training when people are hired as city employees. This means they’ll learn about their insurance, whatever software and other programs are necessary for their positions and go through standard training.

According to the KnowBe4 website, the city will have access to security awareness content, such as videos, games and written materials. There are also online interactive modules that can be used as the standard training.

After users have been trained to spot potential security issues, the program will send the fake emails Gibson discussed. The website indicates there are thousands of email templates that can be used and randomly sent at various times of the day. Users who fail and click the fake phishing email will be subject to additional training.

Gibson said the department performed a pilot test of internal employees and had an 80% fail rate, despite the emails saying the users are external and not to click on them.

There are also reporting options for IT staff to further analyze the success and failure of the fake attacks. The KnowBe4 website says the information can be used to determine the phishing risk immediately after training, 90 days and one year later. Information about responses to phishing emails and attachment downloads is also available.

“People are the biggest hole, the biggest security gap,” said At-large Director Neal Martin, who works full time as an IT director at a local organization.

Martin said cities in the United States have been “held hostage” because of a phishing attack.

Gibson said there are multiple backups of all information and strategies are in place.

The department went from spending $1.8 million in 2018, an estimated $3.48 million in 2019 and a budgeted of $3.55 million in 2020.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said most of the funding was previously in other areas of the budget. For example, the Utilities Department IT staff now reports to Gibson. The Police Department IT system and billing services are also under Gibson’s control.