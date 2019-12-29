Editor's note: This is the final installment in a series on poverty in Fort Smith.

Ramona Gates didn't expect to live at Boardwalk Apartments for as long as she has.

Gates receives HUD money to pay for her apartment since her husband went away to prison for domestic abuse charges. She said she planned on only living at the apartment complex for six months when she first got there, but that heart blockage has complicated everything.

She also said applying for disability has been "a nightmare."

"Once you fall down, it’s really hard to get back up," Gates said. "This is definitely not where I was planning on living for five years."

Gates' story is one of thousands more who live in poverty in Fort Smith. The city has a poverty rate of 23.2% — nearly one out of every four people in the city of almost 88,000, according to the latest Census Bureau statistics. Her sentiments echo those of other poor Fort Smith residents: poverty creates challenges that those who aren't affected by the issues don't have to consider.

Ward 2 City Director Andre Good in a Times Record questionnaire said any poverty in Fort Smith is "too much poverty."

"To live in poverty is to live without some of the things most of us take for granted — food, shelter, clothing, healthcare and educational and economic opportunity," Good said.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said Fort Smith's poverty rate "didn't happen overnight," but is rather the product of decisions made in both the public and private sectors over time. As it took time to get into the situation, it will take time to get out of it, he said.

When asked, Geffken and other city leaders said there are multiple things the city can do better to address poverty in the city. They specifically mentioned measures that will attract better-paying jobs, regulate housing costs for low-income tenants and lower expenses such as water bills.

Outside of city government, leaders like Antioch For Youth & Family Director Charolette Tidwell said input from poor people is "critical" if the city is to move forward in the poverty fight.

"There’s a lot of things we can do better," Ward 1 Director Keith Lau said in the questionnaire. "Just as a city and as a community, we need to wake up to it and start to address it."

"I truly believe Fort Smith is a community that can move forward," Tidwell said. "I really do believe that."

Building a foundation



Fort Smith's metropolitan statistical area in 2018 had a median household income of around $38,500, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. An estimated one in five people and one in four children in Sebastian County are food insecure, according to the Urban Institute. And 30% of Sebastian County residents are housing cost burdened, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition Out of Reach Report.

Tidwell said issues like wages, food access and housing often affect one another, thus compounding poverty.

"Those are foundational things," she said. "We need to raise people from that struggle to move them forward."

At-Large City Director Robyn Dawson in the questionnaire said the services that are in Fort Smith need to be effectively communicated to those in poverty. She said the inability to get through the requirements to access these services often keeps the poor in a cycle of poverty.

"Many times, the under-resourced families do not have access to appropriate health care or services that they qualify for due to lack of information or transportation issues," Dawson said.

Dawson also said service gaps in the city such as housing and transportation need to be addressed. City Transit Director Ken Savage said he is trying to create a pilot program to address public transportation gaps in Fort Smith — the city bus system currently runs from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and doesn't operate on Sundays.

Dawson and Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton in the questionnaire said the city needs to ensure there is adequate housing for impoverished families. Morton specifically said the city needs to work with the Fort Smith Housing Authority to accomplish this.

Gates also suggested the city enforce better housing standards.

"There are constant issues," Gates said of her Boardwalk Apartments unit.

City leaders also said steps need to be taken to address everyday expenses for residents. Geffken and multiple other city directors specifically said they need to keep working to address expenses from the federal consent decree, which have driven residents' water bills up 167% since 2015.

Lau also suggested a tax restructure could lessen financial burdens for the impoverished, noting more than 250,000 people regularly use Fort Smith for services despite a population of less than half that number.

"Maybe we need to relook at how we pay for the infrastructure and say, 'Maybe we just need to change our tax structure and go more toward a sales tax and eliminate some of these other fees like water and sewer and trash,'" Lau said.

On the front end, Geffken and almost all of the Board of Directors members specifically said city officials need to take measures to drive wages up for the working poor. Geffken said one of these measures is making the city as appealing as possible to attract good-paying jobs to the area.

Tightening the skills gap in the workforce would also attract more jobs to the area, At-Large City Director Neal Martin said in the questionnaire. Geffken and Lau said an initiative to give the impoverished skills and to eventually obtain open jobs in city departments is in the works.

Morton and At-Large Director Kevin Settle agreed with Martin, adding that youths need opportunities to develop their job skills.

"Providing our future generation with skills necessary to compete and attract high wage jobs will be important for our future," said Martin.

'We see the same faces at everything'



City leaders say opportunities for gainful employment in Fort Smith will help many of the other issues that both affect and are affected by poverty in the city. But one community leader said this approach must be a personal one if the city is to succeed.

University of Arkansas Fort Smith Technical Coordinator Wesley Hooks, who has helped provide university scholarships to minority and underprivileged youths, said youth mentorship is "crucial" for ending the cycle of poverty. He said community leaders need to get into the school system and identify youths who are "troubled yet are still talented."

"That's their way of reaching out is by acting out — they're saying, 'I need some help, I want some help,'" Hooks said.

Fort Smith's perception from impoverished youths isn't a good one, according to Urban Institute. One youth interviewed during the Institute's food insecurity walk in June said he or she doesn't "think of Fort Smith" when it comes to building a life or obtaining a career after high school and possibly college.

Morton and Martin said it's important that the city work with UAFS and Fort Smith Public Schools to afford students opportunities within the city after graduation. Lau and Geffken said the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce is currently working with the public schools to develop skills in students that will benefit them in the workforce.

But Hooks said the process needs to be a more personal one. He also said he believes the existing workforce development programs and those that could be created in the future should focus more on impoverished youths.

"We see the same faces at everything," Hooks said. "We see the same faces of kids who seem like they’re getting more opportunity than those kids who actually are living in poverty. There’s a sect that actually lives in poverty who is not being catered to."

Hooks also said other programs and initiatives need to come before this kind of mentorship. He said the impoverished need "something tangible for them to help themselves out of poverty."

His notion aligned with Dawson's, which focused on creating access to services for the impoverished. It also ties back into his ideas for mentorship, he said.

"If we at least had the opportunity to get there, I think we’d be more successful than if we didn’t have the opportunity," Hooks said.

'Everybody in the room'



Community leaders have ideas on how to address poverty, but some insist more people be included in the dialogue.

Tidwell said she would like to form a commission through the city that would "move quickly" to resolve issues tied to poverty. The commission would include both poor residents and those who are able to enact widespread change within the city, she said.

AR District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, said he believes such a commission is "a great idea." Mayor George McGill said he would like to first hold a summit on poverty, which could in turn lead to the creation of a commission.

"To move top-down, bottom-up is critical," she said. "We must have everybody in the room to be successful."

This committee, Tidwell said, would enact Urban Institute's suggestion to bring "more voices" into the conversation of how to address poverty in the city. Urban Institute in its findings from the food insecurity walk suggested this approach include low-income residents and racial minorities.

On this note, Lau said the city needs to work to involve the Latino community in conversations about how the city moves forward. Latino households make up nearly one in five households in Sebastian County but on average make $32,000 per year, according to Urban Institute.

Lau, who works in real estate, said Latino residents in Fort Smith usually know a handful of undocumented immigrants living in the city.

"They’re afraid that if they do step up and lead, it’s going to lead to one of their friends getting deported," said Lau.

Mexican-American artist and Fort Smith native Jeffry Cantu said there needs to be more discussion around this aspect of the Latino community in Fort Smith. He said public forums on topics such as immigration and issues facing his community could create more understanding.

Cantu also said city officials need to have "more visibility" in the Latino community.

"I used to live on the north side (of Fort Smith), and I was just surprised at how that area gets treated," he said.

Cantu said he is in favor of the commission — he said having people of many races who live or have lived in poverty would be valuable to the city. McGill said promoting racial diversity in the conversation would make Fort Smith more likely to effectively address poverty.

While he is in support of the commission, Richardson said he doesn't want the city to create it "for just creating another committee." He said the commission needs to be able to influence actual change within the city.

"A communication pathway needs to happen," Tidwell said. "Once that commission is formed on poverty, there is a direct link to those who make the last decisions. It's got to have enough weight."

'If not now, when?'

Long-term goals may be in the works, but leaders say there are things the city can immediately work on to lower the poverty rate.

Ward 4 Director George Catsavis in the questionnaire said Fort Smith's poverty rate "is a direct reflection on the city itself." He said city directors should use a study session to discuss how they can attract better-paying jobs to the city.

Good said the city could also use a study session to discuss Urban Institute's five actionable steps to address food insecurity. These include improving coordination across education sectors, increasing collaboration with healthcare providers, increasing public transportation infrastructure and providing support for the previously incarcerated along with adding more voices to the discussion.

"Limited economic opportunities, high incarceration rates and our divided social fabric play major roles in our current situation," Good said.

"What we have to do is come together and listen to one another about the things we can do, the things that need to be done, and begin to address those solutions as a community, as a county and as a city," McGill said.

Geffken said it's "so sad" Fort Smith has the poverty rate it has. But he said city officials can move forward by addressing issues that affect poverty and "not try to sweep them under the table" when it's appropriate for them to get involved.

Tidwell hopes this happens soon.

"If not now, when?" she said.