The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during the holiday season.

“Extensive highway improvements continue through the state,” according to a news release. “With those improvements come work zones. To aid in your holiday travel, ARDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.”

Overall holiday travel volume is expected to rise 3.9% over 2018, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The AAA predicts that more than 104.8 million Americans will travel by automobile between Saturday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

To help motorists find ways around accidents and work zone backups on Interstates, ARDOT has an Alternate Routes feature on IDriveArkansas.com. It displays linkages between the Interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed. Motorists can also follow the agency on Twitter @myARDOT.

A list of are lane closures during the travel period includes: Interstate 530 at Pine Bluff, mile markers 35-45 for 10 miles, one lane closed both directions 24 hours.

Motorists are encouraged to visit IDriveArkansas.com to find closures that are on secondary and low traffic volume routes.