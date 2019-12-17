Baptist Health is expanding neurology and pulmonology services to Van Buren.

Neurology and pulmonology will be a new addition to Baptist Health in Van Buren with Dr. Adebayo Fasanya and Elizabeth Holmes, APRN, utilizing the Van Buren campus as a satellite clinic.

Fasanya is board certified in critical care as well as internal and pulmonary medicine. He has been with Baptist Health Lung Center-Fort Smith since 2018. Fasanya provides care for patients with asthma, chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and emphysema.

Holmes works as a nurse practitioner at Baptist Health Neuroscience Center- Fort Smith and has been with Baptist Health since 2014. She provides new patient evaluations, as well as follow-up exams for existing clinic patients. Holmes also provides exams for those who have been discharged from the hospital with neurological conditions such as stroke, migraine headache, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, and other issues.

Baptist health also offers obstetrics and gynecology services provided by Dr. Aldon Corle, MD.Corle is at Baptist Health-Van Buren one day a week to make it more convenient for the residents of Crawford County.

To make an appointment with Fasanya contact him at (479) 709-7433. Holmes can be contacted at (479) 709-7175 for more information on the services she provides or to schedule an appointment.