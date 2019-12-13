The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Dec. 16

Garlic Rosemary chicken, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges and milk.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Glazed ham, country potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat roll, fresh banana and milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Beef chili macaroni, green beans, whole kernel corn, white bread, frosted cake and milk.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Pork loin, country gravy, oven roasted sweet potatoes, okra and tomatoes, wheat bread, carnival cookie and milk.

Friday, Dec. 20

Christmas meal: Glazed ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans amandine, dinner roll, carrot raisin cake and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and hip hop line dancing.

Tuesday and Thursday

Drums Alive, PEPPI, Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles, Bingo and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.