A Sallisaw Central School teacher was arrested after an investigation showed she allegedly had sexual relationships with multiple students.

Brandy Foreman was arrested on suspicion of four counts of sexual battery. Foreman allegedly had sexual contact with at least two students at the school, according to a Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office news release.

Sheriff's personnel on Dec. 2 were asked to open an investigation into Foreman's alleged actions. Sheriff's Investigator Cindy Smith confirmed through interviews with Foreman and the two students that there had been sexual contact and that they had exchanged explicit photos through text or social media.

Foreman on Tuesday was held in the Sequoyah County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond. She is set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma District 27 Court.