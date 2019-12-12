Fort Smith residents should have in the coming year a singular department to contact with all billing, collections and other customer service needs.

As part of the 2020 budget approved last week by the Fort Smith Board of Directors, the new service center will be created to handle needs or divert them to the proper channels.

This center will be a part of the Utilities Department but handle all calls and requests. These may be about utility billing, needing an extra trash cart, obtaining a building permit or submitting general concerns.

“The plan is to roll this out into the customer service center for the entire city,” City Administrator Carl Geffken said at the Nov. 22 budget hearing. “We’re behind the curve with most other cities in setting something like this up, because you should have one number.”

Former Utilities Director Jerry Walters spoke in 2018 of the intention to have a center like this housed at 801 Carnall Ave., which is also the home of Information and Technology Services.

Geffken said the new ERP billing and finance system should also be set up in a way where when a person calls about an issue, they will receive a case number. The representative will either handle the issue there or send the request to the proper department.

For example, if a person calls about needing a pothole fixed, Geffken said the ideal situation would have an employee notifying the Streets Department of the need and an alert would be sent to the resident via phone or email once the work has been completed.

Geffken said residents are currently calling multiple numbers and people to get one thing settled.

“It seems like we’re doing the same thing in a number of different areas and doing it differently,” At-large Director Neal Martin said.

Geffken said the new service center should help alleviate some of the “headaches” residents and employees experience. It will be a combination of other customer service representatives and the Utilities Department call center.

Joshua Robertson, deputy utilities director of business/administration, told the board that the department hopes to get all of the services rolled over in the first or second quarter of 2020.

This combination, which includes 12 employees in the already approved base operating budget, doesn’t need to come before the board again.

The Utilities Department is, however, seeking nine additional full-time employees. Robertson said there are temp workers in the call center, but if those people could be hired as city staff, they would have the ability to handle issues such as sending Dial-A-Truck services to someone’s home or add a trash cart to an account.

“Everything comes together and we’re asking for the full-time customer service representatives, because we are paying for positions as temp hires that are answering the phone calls,” Geffken said, noting there are a lot of residents calling for another department anyway.

City Communications Manager Karen Santos said some people are using the current center like a “switchboard.”

More than 8,300 calls were taken by the Utilities call center in October, which ranged from requests to pay bills by phone, creating an online account, having questions about bills, reporting a water meter or leak issue, needing another department, complaints about bills, among other reasons.

The calls received are also in addition to any requests the department receives through the MyFortSmith mobile app.

“That’s pretty exciting. That’s good stuff,” said Ward 1 Director Keith Lau of the call center.

Commercial, industrial requests excluded

Commercial and industrial sanitation services will not be included in the new customer service center. Those will still be handled by the Sanitation Department, because of the specific program used for billing.

The board will discuss new needs, including the requested personnel, at a special meeting on Dec. 19. If those are approved, the customer service center will have 21 employees.