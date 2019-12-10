As more bacteria develop a resistance to antibiotic medications, scientists are looking for new ways to combat infections. Or, in this case, old ways. According to Medical News Today, researchers at the University of Connecticut are looking at the techniques doctors employed before antibiotics.

"In the olden days, metals were used as antimicrobial treatments, so we decided to revisit those to see if they could be applied to modern-day treatments," said Kumar Venkitanarayanan, who led the research team.

The team studied nosocomial infections — infections contracted by patients while hospitalized for other reasons — which are especially likely to be antibiotic resistant. Acinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii) is especially good at outwitting antibiotics and evading treatment. The bacteria forms a self-protective biofilm that facilitates travel to the lungs and urinary tract, and can make it easier to spread to other patients.

Researchers assessed metals and metalloids that doctors used to use, including selenium, a dietary antioxidant. By treating a simulated A. baumannii-infected wound with the minimum amount of selenium necessary to inhibit virulence, the team avoided provoking the bacteria's defense mechanism and disarmed it. The biofilms produced by the A. baumannii exposed to selenium were degraded and structurally unsound.

"There are no clear data for how selenium works," said Venkitanarayanan, but "there appears to be toxicity against the outer membrane of the bacteria, and it might also cause toxicity against the DNA, potentially in genes that are involved in biofilm creation."

Venkitanarayanan advocates further exploration into the use of metals and metalloids as a solution to antibiotic resistance. "Even if we make use of the old methods in concert with modern antibiotics, it is better than not being able to use anything at all."

Exposure to certain antibiotics linked to risk of Parkinson's disease

A new study published in the journal Movement Disorders suggests that exposure to certain types of oral antibiotics is associated with an elevated risk of Parkinson's disease. The study, conducted by researchers at Helsinki University Hospital in Finland, consisted of 13,976 Parkinson's cases and 40,697 controls. The strongest connection with Parkinson's disease risk was found for oral exposure to macrolides and lincosamides. The findings support the hypothesis that effects on gut microbiota could link antibiotics to Parkinson's, but further studies are needed.