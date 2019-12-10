Optimism exists for downtown Hot Springs, a speaker told the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee last Friday.

Momentum and enthusiasm for downtown Hot Springs continues to grow, says Greg Mabry, Downtown Association of Hot Springs president. “In the last 5 years, the uniqueness of the downtown has changed dramatically,” he said. “There are people from all states, and even internationally, that make Hot Springs a destination.”

Mabry cited the diversity of ownership and investment as driving the historic downtown’s rebirth.

A destination starting in the 1800s because of its thermal waters and scenic beauty, the downtown declined in the 1960s. But in recent times, a number of organizations have recognized Hot Springs as a top U.S. destination, he said.

In the past decade, the quality and variety of downtown shops has risen dramatically, he says.

A Benton native and graduate of Henderson State University, Mabry’s career took him out of Arkansas, but he and his wife were regular visitors to Hot Springs. “Downtown Hot Springs was always a destination spot for us,” he said.

Upon retirement from corporate careers, the Mabrys retired to the Hot Springs area, planning to open a business of some kind. “I was determined to transition to retirement, but not really ready to retire,” he said. “We looked at everything, from A to Z.”

Ultimately, they opened the year-round Christmas Store in downtown Hot Springs. “It’s something we started from scratch,” he said. “We wanted to be unique.”

Acknowledging that downtown Hot Springs has not always had the best reputation, Mabry told the GAC it’s now a family place where people feel comfortable with baby strollers at 10 p.m.

The Downtown Association has played a role, including its sponsoring of activities and projects including year-round tree lighting on Central Avenue, he said. Events such as bathtub races and St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas parades bring large numbers of visitors.

Last year’s Christmas parade attracted a record number of floats and entries, he said.

Oaklawn’s $100 million expansion brightens the Spa City’s future, he believes.

And the Majestic Hotel fire spurred interest in historic downtown Hot Springs, creating great interest in saving buildings, he said.

Closed since 2006 and boarded up shortly before a large Feb. 27, 2014 fire, talk of saving remaining historic buildings continued to grow. “It became a ‘sacrificial lamb’ for Hot Springs,” he said.

In May 2014, the Historic Preservation Alliance of Arkansas named almost all of downtown Hot Springs to the 2014 list of Arkansas Endangered Places.

Much has changed since then.

But challenges remain. Key issues include restoring the historic Arlington Hotel, determining the future of the Army-Navy hospital and developing the Majestic’s former site. The Arlington needs a $50 million investment, he believes, and the Army-Navy hospital’s site of more than 20 acres poses a real challenge.

The Mabrys continue to believe in downtown Hot Springs, and believe the best is yet to come. “I feel like I’m living in my own Hallmark movie,” he said.



