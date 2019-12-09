“Unfriendly” words broke out between neighbors after a small dog escaped its fence during the past week, among various Hot Springs Village Police Department reports.



Nov. 20

A Villager told police 3 guns purchased on Nov. 16 were stolen from her SUV, probably in Hot Springs or Little Rock, as the victim parks her vehicle in the garage when home. Entered as stolen or missing guns were 2 Century Arms Micro AK47 and an FN Herstal pistol. The guns were bought at a Hot Springs firearms store and a pawnshop.

After a sanitation truck was unable to enter the Salvatierra Way area because of a concrete pump truck blocking the road, an officer had 6 concrete trucks and the pump truck move off the road.

A vehicle backed into another vehicle’s bumper around 2:24 p.m. The parked vehicle’s bumper suffered $500 damage.

An estranged husband reportedly removed 2 televisions from a Vereda Lane home, despite an order of protection banning him from the home.

A South Badalona resident told police a male and a female were looking inside a parked vehicle, using a flashlight, at the complainant’s residence around 10:39 p.m.



Nov. 21

A westbound motorist told police around 6:15 a.m. she swerved to avoid a deer on DeSoto Boulevard, just east of Monovar Way. Damage: $200

Police cited an eastbound motorist who rear-ended a vehicle waiting to turn left onto San Fernando Road for following too closely. Damage: $800 and $5,000. LifeNet picked up the read-ended driver after she complained of neck pain.

In a scam attempt, a male caller told a Villager his daughter had witnessed a crime in Little Rock, and the caller had taken her hostage and was demanding $5,000 to free her. The daughter was later contacted and said she was fine.

After meeting a Villager online, a Jessieville woman told police she had gone to the man’s house, where they both consumed alcohol. She said the man was intoxicated and he agreed to drive her home, but he ran off Highway 7, ending up at the Dollar General store with both passenger tires flat around 6:53 p.m. Garland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ross Harvey McIntyre, 54, Barcelona Way, for public intoxication, and took him to Garland County jail.

Nov. 22

A dog was reportedly howling on a back porch in the rain on La Vista Lane around 8:13 a.m., but the dog was inside when an officer arrived.

A motorist who had gone to an Empinado Way garage sale slid off the steep driveway, which was wet, slick and covered with leaves, the report said. It slid into trees, and was towed.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Nov. 23

A southbound motorist who had stopped at the Ponce de Leon Drive stop sign, then pulled out into the side of a westbound Ford SUV at 12:47 p.m., was cited for failure to yield. No damage was listed, but the SUV was inoperable and was towed.

After a report of an all-terrain vehicle driving in the Acceso Lane area around 4:19 p.m., an officer went to the home of the ATV’s owner and told him ATVs are not permitted on public roads, with few exceptions. The owner said it was a small ATV for juveniles, but the officer reviewed state statutes and did not see an exception for a small ATV.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Nov. 24

A deer entering DeSoto Boulevard from the north side around 11:36 a.m. collided with a Toyota car near Faith Lutheran Church. The driver and passenger were uninjured; the deer left the scene. Damage: $950

A Charca Way resident said someone took several items from his parked truck the night of Nov. 15. Items included prescription sunglasses, a silver-color knife and a wine opener. Loss: $250

A verbal dispute with “unfriendly words” broke out after a chihuahua escaped an Elche Lane fence and defecated on a neighbor’s yard. The dog’s owner told police the neighbor should not have yelled at him across the neighborhood. The officer explained the leash law.

Nov. 25

A westbound motorist on Coronado Drive told police she fell asleep and her Lexus ran off the road. She had arm and chest pain, so LifeNet took her to a Hot Springs hospital. Damage: $1,500.

A red Chevrolet sedan reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate around 6:07 p.m.

A Villager who appeared to be confused said he became lost and ran off Carmona Road around 7:20 p.m. The vehicle had no apparent damage, but the man could not say what street he was on and agreed not to drive anymore that night. It was towed and the man received a ride home.

Nov. 26

A gray SUV reportedly was swerving over the road on DeSoto Boulevard, near Balearic Road, at 9:49 a.m.

A white car reportedly was speeding on Cordoba Circle around 4:45 p.m. No further description was available.

An eastbound vehicle ran off Balearic Road near Minorca Way around 7:41 p.m. Damage: $6,000

A male teenager who reportedly was looking at a golf cart on Las Lagos Way at 8:30 p.m. ran off when spotted.