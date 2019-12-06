Headline: Sheriff’s Office investigating possible homicide at Altheimer

Byline: by Ray King of The Commercial Staff

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in Altheimer.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the victim as Leslie Bradley, 56, who was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner April Davis at 4:12 p.m.

Kelley said the body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office at Little Rock to “definitively determine” the cause and manner of death.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office,, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Altheimer to conduct a welfare check. A friend of the victim had been concerned after not seeing the victim for a few days. It was also learned that the victim had also been missing from work.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Bradley in the residence with multiple injuries to the body.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the incident as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

If confirmed as a homicide, this will be the fourth of the year outside the Pine Bluff city limits. There have been 27 reported homicides in Pine Bluff so far this year.