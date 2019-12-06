A $15,000 bond was set Thursday for a Pine Bluff man on drug related charges.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge T’qunonson Mims, 28, with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mims was arrested Tuesday after police vice and narcotics officers stopped a multi-color Crown Victoria that he was driving on Dollarway Road or changing lanes without using a turn signal.

Detective Jeremy Crosby reported that he, Detective Chris Sweeny and Detective Kevin Kirk conducted a traffic stop and Mims stopped at 4232 Dollarway Road. When the detectives approached the car, they reported detecting a strong odor of marijuana and when Mims was asked, he said he “had just got done smoking a blunt sitting in my driveway.”

Mims was told that because of the odor of marijuana, his car would be searched and Mims handed Crosby a small plastic bag containing eight grams of a green vegetable substance that field tested positive for THC and told Crosby that was all the marijuana he had.

During the search, a work bag was found on the rear passenger side of the car and it contained tools and three individually wrapped bags of a green vegetable substance. The total weight of the substance, which field tested positive for THC, was 79 grams. A digital scale was also found.

Mims told police he wanted his girlfriend to have the money he had on him and as it was being transferred, a second woman arrived on the scene and also claimed to be Mims girlfriend. After the two of them begin arguing, Mims was told that the money would go with him to the jail.

Records at the prosecutor’s office showed that Mims had a drug related charge pending.