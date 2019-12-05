ANNIVERSARIES

• NEW UNITED MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5601 Cheatham St., will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Woodrow Jackson Sr. and Arthur Mary Jackson, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Johnny L. Morton.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will honor the pastor and apostle, Saint Mary Harris. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m., the guest speaker will be Verna Jean Brooks of First Trinity Church of God in Christ. Sunday, Dec. 8, service includes a 10 a.m. event led by Brenda Jackson, an evangelist of Rammoth Deliverance Ministries of Natchez, Miss.; an 11 a.m. service with Betty Fair, a minister of Divine Deliverance Prayer House of Bastrop, La.; and the 3 p.m. service with Samuel Smith, an apostle of New Jerusalem Ministry at Rayville, La., as the messenger.

CONCERTS/MUSICALS

• UNION BAPTIST CHURCH, 609 E. 24th Ave., will host the 47th appreciation service of the Webb Sisters gospel singers. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor of Grace & Mercy Baptist Church. Guest singers will include Travis Jackson Jr. and the Spiritual Sonz, the Hunter Sisters of Little Rock and the Grace & Mercy Choir.

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 6501 S. Hazel St., will host the sanctuary choir’s presentation of songs they performed at Carnegie Hall at New York. “Sing Christmas!” will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The program is free and the public is invited to attend.

• NATIONAL TRUSTED PARTNERS OF CHRIST, 2101 E. Sixth Ave., will host a fellowship musical at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Guest singing groups will include Sonz of Glory, Mighty Gospelettes, Nu Image, Men in Christ, Devin Pruitt & Driven, Faith of Harmony and True Vessels.

• FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will host rehearsals for the Pine Bluff Women’s Community Choir preparing for the end of the year concert. Rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 13, 20 and 27. Directors are Nora Fisher, Bonnie Jackson and Gloria Pickett. All Christian women desiring to sing for the Lord are invited to participate. Details: 541-0603.

• ARKANSAS CONVALESCENT CENTER, 6301 S. Hazel St., will host a Christmas concert from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Musical guests will include the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus, Genuine Gospel Singers of Dumas, and the Heavenly Hearts of Gould. Words of encouragement will come from Mia Gatson-Mason, a prophetess of Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church at College Station.

REVIVAL

• NATIONAL TRUSTED PARTNERS OF CHRIST, 2101 E. Sixth Ave., will conduct revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 10-11. The Rev. R.D. Howard, pastor of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, will speak Dec. 10. The Rev. LeArthur Shelton, pastor of Open Door Christian Church, will speak Dec. 11.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• UNITY TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 4401 W. Sixth Ave., will celebrate the second appreciation service honoring the assistant pastor and wife, Elder George and Gloria Jordan, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Timothy Pratt Sr., pastor of Wheeler Chapel Baptist Church at Ladd.

• NEW TOWN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3600 W. Second Ave., will host its annual Christmas clothes giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will also include house ware items and bedding, according to a news release.

• PLEASANT GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 1801 Indiana St., will give away coats starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The church’s Senior Ministry is sponsoring the give-away, according to a news release.

• THE DUMAS COMMUNITY CENTER at Dumas will be the site for the Worldwide Candle Lighting Remembrance program presented by the Desha County Chapter of the Compassionate Friends. The ceremony will honor children who died. The observance will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at. At 7 p.m., participants will light candles in memory of the children. A reception will follow the ceremony. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is free.

• MT. CARMEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 900 Grant St., will present the 10th annual hospitality fellowship program at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Willie Laws Sr., pastor of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer, accompanied by his congregation.

• GREATER BATTLE CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH at Altheimer will observe the 41st annual calendar drive program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Melvin Walker of Solomon Temple Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

• NEW MORNING STAR MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1026 Missouri St., will host the ordination service of the Rev. Jimmy Graham, who has been in ministry since September 2007. The service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and the guest preacherwill be John E. Wallace Jr. of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at Southaven, Miss.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, corners of Cherry and Pullen streets, will offer free meals through the “Soul Food Feeding Program for the Mind, Body and Spirit.” Free lunches will be provided Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free breakfast on Sundays beginning at 9 a.m.