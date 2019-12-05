Do you just toss your eggshells away after you've whipped up a delicious frittata? You may think twice when you realize how beneficial they can be around the house. If you want to clean a bottle with a narrow neck, add crushed eggshells to water and a little soap and pour inside; swirl it around and the shells will help break up grime and dirt. Add eggshells to soil for your houseplants. The calcium-rich shells will give needed nutrients to your plants. And of course, add them to your compost. They'll break down and give a boost to your pile.