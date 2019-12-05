Arkansas Convalescent Center nursing home, 6301 S. Hazel St., will host the annual Christmas with the Residents Concert from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Musical guests will include the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus, Genuine Gospel Singers of Dumas, and the Heavenly Hearts of Gould. Words of encouragement will come from Mia Gatson-Mason, a prophetess of Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church at College Station, according to a news release.

A special presentation will be made to the Graydon family in memory of Michael Graydon, a deacon, for his 10 plus years in nursing home and prison ministries, according to a news release.

Refreshments of pizza will be compliments of Little Caesar’s, where Trevin Brown is the general manager.