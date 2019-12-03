The Jefferson County Single Parent Scholarship Fund (JCSPSF) recently awarded 12 scholarships based on academics, financial need, recommendation letters, essay quality and community service. These particular awards were made possible by grants received from Fifty for the Future of Pine Bluff, Arkansas Department of Higher Education, and Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund. Recent past awards were supported by Kevin Bonnette State Farm Insurance, the Synergy Forum, and Simmons Bank.

Awards were made on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Pine Bluff Housing Authority. These JCSPSF recipients attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Southeast Arkansas College, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Strayer University, and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. All recipients received standard awards of $750, with six also receiving special $250 awards for extra achievements.

Since its inception in 1991, JCSPSF has funded more than 400 academic scholarships to Jefferson County residents valued at over $200,000. These awards have assisted more than 200 single parents from Jefferson County supporting over 300 children in pursuing higher education. All single-parent college students living full-time in Jefferson County that meet other eligibility criteria can apply. The application deadline for the Spring 2020 awards cycle is January 20th.

For more information about the Jefferson County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, please visit http://www.aspsf.org/county_jefferson.html , email jcspsf@yahoo.com or contact Mike Eggleton at 870-575-8100.