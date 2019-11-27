The holiday season took a tragic turn Tuesday afternoon as two male subjects identified as Sheridan High School seniors were involved in a fatal car crash on US Hwy. 270 in Grant County, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The report said the accident occurred at approximately 1:12 pm west of Clearwater, which lies in a stretch of Hwy. 270 between White Hall and Sheridan, and it said the accident occurred as they were traveling west in a 2004 Ford. The report did not identify their vehicle as a truck or car.

The report's narrative states that the Ford traveled off the highway to the right side, striking a culvert, but then when it re-entered the roadway, it crossed the centerline, then striking the left front of a 2014 Kenworth truck, which was headed east at the time.

The report goes on to state "the operator and passenger of V-1 (Ford) were ejected." and subsequently says, "the operator and passenger of V-1 were pronounced deceased at the scene by Grant County Coroner Michael Walton at 1:50 p.m."

The report further states weather conditions as "raining" and the road condition as "wet."

The names of the young men were not released, and their ages listed as "unknown."

At approximately 7:05 p.m., the Sheridan School District issued a statement on its Facebook page saying, "The Sheridan School District is saddened by the tragic news that two Sheridan High School seniors died in a car accident this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and their friends at this incredibly difficult time.

The district's statement continued, saying "This is a very sad day for our students, staff and school community. Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. It is important that we show compassion and support each other.

"The Sheridan High School cafeteria will be open tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. Counselors will be available to help our students and staff cope with this tragedy."

Over the past two weeks, the Arkansas State Police has been conducting a "Click It or Ticket" campaign, which in part, emphasized safety in holiday travel, and citing that a number of traffic deaths in the state occur during holiday periods.

Tuesday's report cited the accident as number 418, and state traffic deaths as numbers 447 and 448. The report did not say whether the operator and passenger were secured with seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The report also says that one person was injured, but did not identify who that individual was or the extent of injury.