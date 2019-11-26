Cedar Mountain Singers will present its Christmas program at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Woodlands Auditorium.

The $10 tickets are available from members or at www.hsv ticketsales.com.

“Our shows always have the goal to entertain the audience with music that will make them smile,” said music director Nikki Saltmarsh.

“Our selection this year consists of secular tunes such as ‘Little Saint Nick’ and ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ and sacred carols such as ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’ and ‘Sing We Now of Christmas.’ We also have several medleys to add even more songs to the list: our program is aptly named, ‘Here We Come a-Caroling.’”

The group is accompanied by Donna Toney on piano with the addition of Clyde Pound on keyboard. Soloists are Audrey Findlen and Keith Goudy.

Steering committee members Joyce Barone, Steve Matthews, Hal Thompson,

Mary Homan and Ev Sandlin have developed a welcome luncheon, music folder preparation, sectional rehearsals, ticket sales, costuming and stage decoration.

More than 60 singers have been rehearsing since October to prepare, including 8 new to the group.

Membership in CMS is open to the community. Rehearsals for the spring show begin Feb. 17 on Monday afternoons.

Saltmarsh is in her 3rd year as music director, having been with the chorus since 2009.

“Our shows continue to receive rave reviews from both participants and audience,” she said.

“Hot Springs Village is an amazing community with a wealth of expertise and talent among the residents. CMS is glad to be one of a number of choral groups in HSV, each with their own focus.

“Our niche is that we’re a mixed chorus emphasizing fun and entertainment.”

For more information about the program or the group, visit www.cmshsv.org.



