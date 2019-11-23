Two candidates for Sebastian County circuit judge have accepted a total of $5,600 in campaign donations from a nursing home owner tied to a 2015 bribery case.

Division II District Court Judge Sam Terry and Fort Smith attorney and school board member Greg Magness have each received $2,800 from Central Arkansas Nursing Centers owner Michael Morton to help fund their circuit judge campaigns, according to records obtained from the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office. Morton made campaign donations to convicted former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio, who in 2015 admitted to reducing a judgement against Nursing Centers from $5.2 million to $1 million following the contributions.

Terry is running against Fort Smith attorney Dianna Hewitt Ladd for the new Division VII judge position. Magness is running against Sebastian County Public Defender Rita Watkins and attorney Phil Milligan for Circuit Judge James O. Cox's Division VI position.

Magness on Friday said he would recuse himself from any matters concerning Morton or Nursing Centers if he became circuit judge. Arkansas Code of Judicial Conduct Rule 2.4 prohibits Arkansas judges from allowing financial interests or relationships to influence their conduct or judgement.

"All contributions to the committee to have Judge Terry elected that have been solicited and received are legal. Judges are governed by state law and the rules in place by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Committee and the Arkansas Ethics Commission. All judges, including Judge Terry, would have to recuse when the Arkansas Rules of Judicial Conduct require recusal. Judge Terry is operating under those rules as a presently sitting judge," said Terry's election committee member and Fort Smith attorney Dalton Person. Person said he spoke on behalf of Terry because Terry is a sitting judge.

Morton in 2014 sent tens of thousands of dollars to Arkansas judicial candidates through former state Sen. Gilbert Baker into political action committees, according to Arkansas Times. Baker is accused of funneling contributions to Maggio through eight political action committees he and an attorney set up, the Associated Press reported.

Morton was also an Issue 1 supporter during the 2018 Arkansas election cycle. The proposed amendment to the state constitution would have limited damages given to plaintiffs in injury, property and death cases.

When told Morton made an identical donation to Terry's campaign, Magness said he "absolutely" does not believe Morton is trying to influence the Sebastian County judicial system. Person referred to his prior comments when asked about Morton's potential political influence on the county.

Magness said his law firm Hardin, Jesson & Terry has represented Morton multiple times and gladly accepted the campaign donation because of their relationship. He cited this relationship as a reason for recusal.

"I would recuse myself against law partners as well," he said.

Terry has also received $2,800 in campaign donations from David Norsworthy of Arkansas Superior Select. Norsworthy in 2014 ordered an $80,000 wire transfer to former state Sen. Jake Files' construction company one week after Arkansas Senate Joint Resolution 1 was filed to amend the state constitution concerning civil claims and court procedures. Files in January 2018 pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud in connection with a general improvement fund grant for the River Valley Sports Complex at Chaffee Crossing.

Person when asked about Norsworthy's donation again referred to his prior comments on Terry's campaign contributions.

Circuit judge elections are scheduled for March 3, 2020.