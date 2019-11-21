The Pine Bluff City Council will be asked at their next meeting to approve changing the name of 16th Avenue between Ohio and Indiana Streets to Jim Hill Way.

The council’s traffic and aviation committee on Wednesday recommended the change during a meeting after first recommending a proposed ordinance which sets out procedures for the naming of city property, streets and other locations be adopted.

That proposed ordinance was sponsored by Council Member Bruce Lockett in October but had not been considered by a committee.

According to the ordinance, the council has the final authority to name and rename all city-owned properties and streets, and to designate commemorative property or street names or plaques.

The proposed ordinance also provided that all costs associated with labor and materials, including the instillation or replacement of signs, etc. be borne by the person or organization requesting the change but Council Member Donald Hatchett, who is a member of the Traffic and Aviation Committee balked at that, saying that it should be done at no cost.

While not a member of the committee, Lockett, who sponsored the ordinance attended the meeting and said removing that segment was “not a deal breaker for him.”

He said he used legislation from other cities in drafting his ordinance and if the committee wanted to amend the ordinance and remove the reference to individuals or organizations paying the costs associated with the change, that would be all right with him.

Regarding naming the street for Hill, Committee Chairman Ivan Whitfield said Hill”s legacy “meets everything in the ordinance and them some.”

At the last council meeting Monday, a resolution that would have designated the stadium at Taylor Field for Hill was pulled for additional study.

Whitifield said that the original idea brought to the council was the street name change, while the idea of naming the stadium came later, In addition, Taylor Field is on the National Historical Register and “we don’t want to do something to mess that up.”

Rob Cheatwood, who is chairman of the Taylor Field Commission was at the council meeting and also attended the committee meeting Wednesday. He said naming the street for Hill would link both Hill and Taylor Field together, explaining “Taylor Field on Jim Hill Drive (or street or way).”

While at the meeting, Cheatwood got a text from Hill’s daughter, who suggested Jim Hill Way as the name for the street.