A Fort Worth, Texas, couple on Sunday reportedly landed their airplane in north Fort Smith after experiencing complications during their flight.

The couple, who around 1:30 p.m. Sunday landed their airplane near the 2100 block of North 62nd Street, told police they began losing oil pressure in their plane while flying back home from White River. They said they were unable to reach Fort Smith Regional Airport and found a field behind the Walmart in the area to ground their plane, the incident report states.

Officer Jens Sorensen saw oil on the bottom side of the plane. Both the man and woman were in good medical condition, Sorensen reported.