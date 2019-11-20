The Crawford County Quorum Court met Monday to discuss various ordinances and business, including a grant for the Port of Van Buren.

The Crawford County Budget Committee also met and voted to approve appropriations, including $30,000 from the County Road Fund for repairs and about $6,400 for parts and repairs.

County Judge Dennis Gilstrap also requested $25,000 from the National Recreation and Park Grant Fund to Grants and Aid. These were all approved.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown requested $29,945 from the Jail and Law Enforcement fund be appropriated for full-time salaries, and about $4,398 from the county general fund for parts and repairs. These were approved.

Finally, the Circuit County Clerk Sharon Blunt-Baker requested and received $1,912 from the cost recorders 25% fund for computer services.

The Circuit Court Division I also received $672 from the automation fund for small equipment.

Van Buren port grant

A potential $450,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration was also discussed to develop a new regional intermodal port on the Arkansas River at Van Buren. Gilstrap said because of the flooding this year, the EDA grant would be an 80/20 matching grant instead of the normal 50/50 and would fund the engineering utilities and environmental studies needed for the project.

A resolution will be considered sometime in the future to decide whether or not the grant is approved with secured local funding.

The port project has been a focus of the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority (WAIA) for several years. WAIA is funded by the governments of both Sebastian and Crawford counties, as well as the city governments of Fort Smith and Van Buren.

Other business

Various ordinances were discussed and voted on by county government officials.

The first ordinance discussed amending budget ordinance No. 2018-38 to appropriate additional funds and approve additional expenditures to the Crawford County 2019 budget for various departments. This ordinance was passed.

The next ordinance discussed was an appropriation ordinance levying 2019 school taxes and municipal taxes. All of these ordinances were approved by the council.

After all of the items in the agenda were voted on the Quorum Court announced the courthouse will be closed on Nov. 23. There will also be a Christmas potluck at the Emergency Operations Center in Van Buren and the courthouse lighting will be Dec. 7.

The Quorum Court will meet again Dec. 16.