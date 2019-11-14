Fort Smith police are searching for a man who reportedly fought an officer and fled his arrest on foot after shoplifting from a convenience store.

Police sought the suspect, a black man wearing tie-dye, after an employee at Roadrunner, 5737 Kelley Highway, reported that the man, around 6:30 p.m. Monday, took alcohol valued at $3 out of the cooler in the store and placed it in one of his pockets. When the clerk asked if he was going to pay for the item, he said he did not get anything because he didn't have his ID and then left the store.

Officer Joseph Underwood found the suspect's vehicle parked in front of an apartment in the 5200 block of Johnson Street and later found him inside one of the residences. The suspect gave Underwood two birth dates, at which Underwood decided to place him under arrest on suspicion of obstructing governmental operations.

The suspect tried to pull away from Underwood when he tried to arrest him. Underwood, while trying to steady both himself and the suspect, struck his head on the railing of the stairs in the apartment. The suspect escaped Underwood when he reached for his Taser after the two fell down the stairs. He then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect reportedly caused $160 in damage to Underwood's uniform during the struggle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.