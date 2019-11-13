Crawford County District 12 Justice of the Peace Elaina Damante announced she will seek re-election for her eighth term on the Quorum Court.

Damante first took office as a justice of the peace for District 12 in 2007. Her district encompasses Dyer, Mulberry, and parts of both Alma and Mountainburg.

“I became a justice of the peace because I felt that the voice of the people was not being heard in our Quorum Court,” Damante said in a news release. “I want to take care of our elderly and our children — the people who have taken care of us, and those who are the future of our community.”

In January 2018, Damante was appointed chairman of the Quorum Court budget committee by Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap.

“As a member of the Crawford County Quorum Court for more than 12 years, I have become intimately familiar with our county budget, and remain fiscally conservative on all issues that come before the Quorum Court,” Damante said. “I feel that there are always areas that we can tighten up, so that we can make the most of the tax dollars paid by our hardworking residents.”

Damante says she has a good working relationship with other JPs and elected officials and is able to compromise while remaining “frugal with county tax dollars."

As chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Alma Area since September 2013, Damante said she steered the club into financial stability and more than doubled daily attendance of area youth. This fall, the Boys & Girls Club of Mountainburg opened. In November, the Boys & Girls Club of Paris joined up with Alma. Attendance at all three clubs has risen, she adds.

She is the former vice president of the Republican Women of Crawford County. She is also a member of Alma Rotary and the Alma Chamber of Commerce

Damante has lived in Crawford County, specifically the Mountainburg and Alma area, for 22 years. Her husband of 33 years is Crawford County Chief Deputy Jim Damante, and the couple’s son and daughter both graduated from Alma High School.

An avid horse lover, Damante enjoys team roping and is a member of the U.S. Team Roping Championships, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association. She also is a member of Lawbreakers and Peacemakers, an area group dedicated to “keeping the Old West alive.”

“I am thankful to the people of Crawford County for allowing me to serve them and ask that they continue to support me as their justice of the peace,” Damante said.