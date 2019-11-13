A counterfeit money report led to the arrest of two men and a woman on alleged drug offenses Thursday in Fort Smith.

David Conrad Alverson and Bobby Dee Harris of Van Buren and Alysa Dawn Colson of Fort Smith were arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of multiple felony drug offenses. Police allegedly found multiple narcotics and paraphernalia inside a motel room at Super 8, 2301 Towson Ave., after responding to a report that Alverson and Colson handed a Razorback Cab driver a counterfeit $20 bill.

The Razorback Cab driver told police he handed Alverson and Colson $10 in real money not knowing the bill was counterfeit and watched them take off running through the motel complex. Police found them with Harris in one of the hotel units.

Alverson told police a man gave him $200 in counterfeit money for a ring but that he did not know it was not real money. Officers found two counterfeit $20 bills on Alverson and confirmed he had three warrants.

Officers in the hotel room found a bag of syringes, including one with clear liquid, inside a trashcan, used syringes with blood inside them and a marijuana pipe with burnt residue. They also found several loose Oxycodone pills and a prescription pill bottle missing a large number of pills on Harris.

Sebastian County jail deputies found more than six grams of meth on Alverson's person and more than four grams of meth inside Colson's anal cavity.

In total, authorities arrested:

• Alverson, on suspicion of felony possession of 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility, misdemeanor failure to pay fine and failure to appear warrants and petition to show cause.

• Harris, on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest.

• Colson, on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest.

Alverson and Colson are set to appear in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Wednesday in reference to their drug offenses, according to arrest records.