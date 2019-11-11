The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith Foundation’s scholarship portal Lions SHARE is now open to UAFS students.

The Scholarship Hub and Resource Engine connects UAFS students to scholarships made possible by the generous support of private donors. This one-stop online application gives current and prospective students another resource to help pay for college and makes applying for those scholarships a seamless and straightforward process.

“Though college is a substantial investment for every family, for many it is a hefty financial burden. Scholarships help break down those barriers so every student has access to the power of higher education,” said Blake Rickman, Executive Director of the UAFS Foundation.

UAFS students may fill out the application for scholarships, as well as search more than 250 unique scholarship opportunities and apply for those that meet their specific educational goals.

“We have a wide range of scholarships that touch every college on campus,” continued Rickman, “We have scholarships specific to individual majors, scholarships that benefit underrepresented and under-served groups, and large pool of discretionary scholarships that allow us to be adaptable to the needs of our student population.”

Each year, the UAFS Foundation provides nearly $2 million in scholarships to students at UAFS. Foundation scholarships are awarded in addition to the federal, state, and institutional financial aid opportunities those students may qualify for, including prestigious, merit, transfer, Arkansas Scholar, non-traditional student, and international student scholarships.

“We are exceedingly fortunate to have such a vast community of alumni, friends, and supporters who understand the value of education and the importance of access,” said Rickman. “Our donors are incredibly generous, and because of them, UAFS not only offers students one of the most affordable tuitions in the state, but also these private scholarships that allow our students to graduate with little to no debt.”

The priority deadline for submission is December 1 for students enrolling in Fall 2020 classes.

Once UAFS students have submitted their applications, they will receive email notifications through their official UAFS email accounts.

Find out more about Lions SHARE at: https://admissions.uafs.edu/financial-aid/foundation

For more information or assistance with the financial aid process at UAFS, visit: https://admissions.uafs.edu/financial-aid/financial-aid