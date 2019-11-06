A Fort Smith man was arrested around midnight Sunday after allegedly driving into a vehicle with his wife inside multiple times.

Dimas Pina-Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree criminal mischief between $5,000-$25,000, misdemeanor refusal to submit to a chemical test, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant, unclassified driving while intoxicated and an Immigrations Customs Enforcement hold. Pina-Gonzalez allegedly drove his Ford Explorer into his wife's mother's vehicle while she was inside following an argument, according to the incident report.

The woman told police that Pina-Gonzalez on Sunday night left their residence in the 1400 block of North Greenwood Avenue with her vehicle after an argument. She used her mother's Hyundai Tuscon to do laundry and run errands that night and arrived home to Pina-Gonzalez parked backed up to the porch at the residence.

Pina-Gonzalez demanded his wife roll her window down, and when she did, he hit her in the hand with a beer bottle, according to the report. When she told him she was going to call 911, he parked his car behind her. He then rammed the passenger side of her vehicle four times, the report states.

The woman just before midnight Sunday told police over the phone that her husband was ramming the car she was in with his Ford Explorer outside the residence. Police found the Explorer parked on the north side of the residence with heavy damage on its front. They saw a Hyundai Tuscon facing south with a woman later identified as the wife inside.

Police noticed the woman's hand was bleeding and that she was crying uncontrollably and breathing heavily, the report states.

Officer Gary Hulsey found Pina-Gonzalez outside one of the vehicles and placed him in handcuffs. He smelled alcohol on Pina-Gonzalez's breath and noticed his eyes were red and glassy.

Pina-Gonzalez was held Tuesday afternoon in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $6,910 bond. He is set to appear in circuit court Thursday, according to arrest records.