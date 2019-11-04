James Matthews Elementary School will be open Tuesday, Nov. 5. The campus in the Dollarway School District was closed Monday, Nov. 4, because of a gas leak.
All issues with the gas leak have been resolved, according to a news release.
James Matthews Elementary School will be open Tuesday, Nov. 5. The campus in the Dollarway School District was closed Monday, Nov. 4, because of a gas leak.
All issues with the gas leak have been resolved, according to a news release.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.