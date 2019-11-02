The Pine Bluff City Council on Monday will consider a resolution approving a contract with a company that will set up an artificial ice skating rink at Saracen Landing for the holidays.

Artificial Ice Events submitted the only proposal to operate the rink which will be set up between Dec. 4 and 8, and according to the resolution, the council has previously approved money in the Parks Department’s 2019 budget for events such as the skating rink.

The rink will cost the parks department $33,099.28, a copy of the proposed contract included with the resolution said.

Also on the agenda Monday is a resolution asking Mayor Shirley Washington to transfer $100,000 from the Urban Renewal Agency to the city’s Code Enforcement Department for the purpose of eliminating nuisance structures in the city.

Sponsored by Council Member Ivan Whitfield, the proposed resolution says the Code Enforcement Department’s budget for tearing down nuisance structures has been exhausted and there are currently numerous structures that the council has declared to be public nuisances and are waiting to be torn down and removed. It goes on to say that many more structures have been inspected and are ready to be declared nuisances which will require removal.

“The Urban Renewal Agency has a surfeit of funds which can be profitably put to use by the Code Enforcement Department in its mission to eliminate blight in the city,” the resolution says.

The resolution is in spite of a budget adjustment approved by the Mayor that would transfer $50,000 from Urban Renewal to Code Enforcement that will also be considered Monday. Those funds would come from the 2017 sales tax.

Up for a third and final reading Monday is a proposed 50-page ordinance dealing with the city’s retirement system affecting non-uniformed employees. According to the proposed ordinance, clarifications and amendments are needed to the system and a complete rewrite of the ordinance is the best way to accomplish the goal.

Also up for a third reading is a proposed ordinance closing an undeveloped part of Lela Street north of Cherokee Lane which sits on the city limits between Pine Bluff and White Hall. That ordinance was read twice at the last meeting of the council but held over because Council Member Steven Mays, whose ward includes that area wanted to go out and physically see the area.

Finally Monday, the council will consider a resolution sponsored by Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. congratulating State Senator Stephanie Flowers for being named one of Essence Magazine’s Top 100 black women advocating for change.

s