THEFTS

SOUTH 17TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A TV valued at $360 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

7712 U.S. 271 SOUTH: Money in the amount of $527 was reported stolen from Mom's Bargain Shop.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5900 BLOCK: Two TVs and a gaming console valued at $500 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH NINTH STREET, 1900 BLOCK: Tools valued at $3,000 were reported stolen.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a fraudulent charge of $104.50 out of Houston to her bank account.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

CODY ALLEN THORNTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest and obstructing governmental operations and an unspecified felony warrant out of Greene County.

LONNIE RAY BARNES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations, on two felony failure to appear warrants, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.